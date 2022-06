OAKLEY (KRON) – A “significant update” is expected today in the Alexis Gabe missing person case “and the suspect,” according to the Oakley Police Department.

The announcement is expected at 11 a.m. and will be delivered by Oakley Chief of Police Paul Beard.

Gabe, 24 of Oakley, was last seen January 26 in Antioch. Just a few days ago, the amount of reward money for information leading to her whereabouts was increased to $100,000. Investigators found her phone case in Antioch earlier last month.