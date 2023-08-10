(KRON) — A former Silicon Valley Bank vice president will spend 15 months in prison for falsifying documents, according to U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp.

Mounir Gad of Los Gatos was convicted on Wednesday for his part in a securities fraud violation in connection with an insider trading scheme.

On Jan. 13, 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Gad, charging him with three counts of tampering with documents, three counts of tampering, six counts of identity theft and one count of criminal contempt, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges without a plea agreement.

In addition to the prison term, Gad will spend 36 months under supervised release, pay a $10,000 fine along with a $1,300 special assessment.