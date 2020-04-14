Silicon Valley business leader says reopening economy will be tricky

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Newsom’s announcement of a framework to reopen California’s economy is providing some hope for families and businesses that are reeling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the governor says the incremental strategy will continue to rely on facts, evidence and advice from public health officials.

Silicon Valley business leaders agree.

“Congratulations to a governor who recognizes that our top concern has to be public health,” Carl Guardino said.

Carl Guardino is the CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

The Public Policy Association has more than 350 members including Apple, AT&T and JP Morgan Chase.

Guardino says getting back to work and opening up the economy will be tricky.

“We can’t go back so soon and we can’t go back without the necessary smart steps to protect public health because we’ll just be right back where we started if we do so,” Guardino said.

Over the last month more than 2 million Californians have filed for unemployment and for those still working, many have been waiting for relief.

Guardino says public and private sector leaders are right now walking a tightrope balancing the need for people to put food on the table but also having to keep in mind the health and safety of all people.

Guardino says it’s pivotal not to rush.

“We would be foolish and we would be risking our own health and the health of our workers and their families if we don’t first look at data,” Guardino said.

Guardino says because Silicon Valley business is driven by engineers and scientists, they will continue to rely on health data to make decisions on getting back to work.

The Silicon Valley Leadership Group says they’ve been on board with the decisions made so far by Governor Newsom and Bay Area leaders.

