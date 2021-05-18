Silicon Valley businesses prepare for yellow tier changes

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – As Santa Clara County moves into the yellow tier, more employees are allowed to return to work.

Under the new health order, companies are no longer required to maximize the number of employees who are working remotely which brings new hope to many restaurants nearby in the Silicon Valley.

Restaurants in Downtown Palo Alto say this is what they’ve been waiting for.

They say the office closures during the pandemic have killed their weekday business. Now they hope more folks will return to work and bring business back here with them.

“We are pretty optimistic. We’ve been waiting for a year and a half to get back to this tier,” a restaurant owner said.

Restaurants in downtown Palo Alto are hopeful as Santa Clara County slides into the yellow tier on Tuesday. This comes as many businesses like Burma Ruby on University Avenue lost their main customer base during the workweek.

A similar story next door at slider bar.

Manager, Miguel Torres, says their restaurant relies heavily on business from offices nearby, not just for their lunch rush but also for catering orders.

“Visa to Google to Facebook to all sorts of companies like huge orders and since that, we only have like small orders. Maybe one every week,” Torres said.

Now under the new health order, companies are no longer required to maximize the number of employees who are working remotely and there are no local rules related to capacity, which means more employees are expected to return to their offices.

It’s something that many of these restaurants consider as a game changer.

Already large companies like Facebook have allowed some employees to come back at the beginning of this month.

More are now expected to either increase capacity or make announcements or returning to work in the coming weeks.