(KRON) — Silicon Valley’s Comic Con conference has been canceled, it announced on its website. The event had been scheduled to happen on October 14 and 15 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway.

“We regret to inform you that SiliCon, the highly anticipated science, technology, maker and pop culture Con scheduled for October 2023, has been canceled. We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to many, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” a statement read in part.

The conference did not say exactly why it had been canceled but mentioned the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its website. Creators of the conference also cited “unforeseen circumstances and challenges beyond our control.”

Ticket buyers will receive full refunds for their tickets, SiliCon confirmed. Refunds should be processed within 14 days through the method used to buy the ticket.

It is not possible to transfer the ticket to a future event. Regarding the conference’s future, SiliCon said its hopes it will resume.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“We are already exploring options for the future, and we remain committed to delivering a top-notch conference in the coming years. We will keep you updated on any future plans and announcements regarding SiliCon,” the SiliCon Organizing Committee said.