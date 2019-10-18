Silicon Valley hedge fund CEO pleads guilty in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (KRON) – Manuel Henriquez, the head of a Silicon Valley hedge fund who became ensnared in the college admissions scandal, has agreed to plead guilty.

Henriquez pleaded guilty in Boston federal court on Friday.

His plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

#BREAKING: #CollegeAdmissionsScandal defendant Manuel Henriquez agrees to plead guilty. Court schedules plea hearing for Oct. 21 @ 2pm. — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) October 18, 2019

Henriquez and his wife had turned themselves in on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to federal prosecutors.

Henriquez is the founder of Palo Alto-based hedge fund and venture capital investment firm Hercules Capital.

