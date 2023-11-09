(KRON) — A vast property and secluded nature resort beloved by nudists is now on the market for $32.8 million.

Realtors described the 112-acre Los Gatos property as a “unique gem in the heart of the Bay Area, strategically positioned within Silicon Valley.”

20600 Aldercroft Heights Road is nestled between hills above Lexington Reservoir. The property has been home to Lupin Lodge naturist and nudist resort for decades.

“Rarely does an opportunity like this come along to purchase a property with such a rich history and endless potential,” says Joe Pollifrone, the real estate broker representing the sale for Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno.

The lodge was founded during the Great Depression at a winery that closed down due to Prohibition.

The property’s listing states, “Lupin was founded in 1935 by early followers of the nudist movement looking for a remote, private location, long before the existence of Silicon Valley.”

Lupin Lodge endured through economic upheaval, world wars, and wildfires. For the past 47 years, the Stout family operated the resort.

Lori Kay Stout is seeking new owners and stewards for her historic property. She expressed her vision for the property’s future, saying, “I see this sale as an opportunity for a buyer to build on 88 years of history. This place is more than just a naturist club; it’s a canvas for creating something truly remarkable.”

Pollifrone said Lupin Lodge’s “one-of-a-kind” property makes it a unique candidate for various development possibilities, including:

A retreat or conference center

A winery with a lodge

A glamping-eco adventure resort

A satellite campus for a college or hi-tech institution

A wellness retreat or center

Horse and equestrian facilities

Lupin Lodge is the oldest business in the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce.