SAN JOSE (KRON) – The Silicon Valley Pride festival and parade is coming to downtown San Jose this weekend.

The festival will be held in Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park Aug. 27 from 6-11 p.m. and Aug. 28 from noon-6 p.m. A parade will be held 10:30 a.m.-noon on North Market Street from West Julian Street to West San Fernando Street.

The festival is $5 per day; the parade is free to attend.

Headlining the festival Aug. 27 will be Ada Vox, an “American Idol” finalist and a contestant on the first season of “RuPaul’s Queen of the Universe;” David Hernandez, a pop singer who was also an “American Idol” finalist; and SuperKnova, also a pop artist.

The following day the festival will be headlined by Latin artist Willie Gomez, Pangina Heals of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World,” Pop singer and “American Idol” finalist Jessica Sanchez, and the Pussycat Dolls’ Carmit.

People who want to get their pride on before the festival and parade can go to Out at the Park for a movie and entertainment at the Excite Ballpark at 588 East Alma Street on Aug. 26 from 6-10 p.m., or for the more civic minded, the raising of the pride flag at San Jose City Hall on Aug. 25 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Silicon Valley Pride was the only large-scale pride celebration to go on in California in 2021; it was renamed from San Jose Pride in 2014 to include the wider region. Oakland’s pride festivities are usually held in September, while San Francisco, like most major cities, holds its in June.