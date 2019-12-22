Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Concord man

CONCORD (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old Concord man, according to authorities.

The man has been identified as William John Findley, last seen with his dog, Eli, Friday morning in Concord.

He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a blue windbreaker and a baseball hat. He’s described as 5-foot-7-inches, 176 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

Findley reportedly suffers from dementia and other health issues.

If seen, call 911 immediately.