Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old man last seen in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert after a 91-year-old man went missing in Antioch.
George Pack was last seen on Friday around 10:30 in Antioch.
He reportedly suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.
Pack is described as 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
An associated vehicle is described as a red 1994 Nissan Pathfinder, with the California license plate 3HLV677.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.
