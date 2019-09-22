Live Now
Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old man last seen in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert after a 91-year-old man went missing in Antioch.

George Pack was last seen on Friday around 10:30 in Antioch.

He reportedly suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.

Pack is described as 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

An associated vehicle is described as a red 1994 Nissan Pathfinder, with the California license plate 3HLV677.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

