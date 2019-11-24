Silver Alert issued for at-risk missing man in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) – The Concord Police Department has issued a Silver Alert after an at-risk 83-year-old man was reported missing.
Jesse Larks was last seen on Friday in Concord.
He is described as 5-foot-4, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Larks reportedly suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.
An associated vehicle is described as a red 1994 Jaguar XJ6, with the California license plate 5GHY766.
If you have any information about Larks’ whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 immediately.