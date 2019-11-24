Silver Alert issued for at-risk missing man in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) – The Concord Police Department has issued a Silver Alert after an at-risk 83-year-old man was reported missing.

Jesse Larks was last seen on Friday in Concord.

He is described as 5-foot-4, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Larks reportedly suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.

An associated vehicle is described as a red 1994 Jaguar XJ6, with the California license plate 5GHY766.

🚨SILVER ALERT 🚨- Contra Costa and Alameda Counties. If seen, please call 911. -586 pic.twitter.com/45Ibns1PL1 — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) November 24, 2019

If you have any information about Larks’ whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 immediately.