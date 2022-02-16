Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old woman in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing at-risk woman on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police are asking for assistance from the community in finding 79-year-old Maria Mooney.

Photo: California Highway Patrol

She is considered at-risk due to her age.

Mooney was last seen on Tuesday around 11 a.m. in the 6500 block of Liggett Drive.

At the time, she was wearing a pink striped long sleeve shirt, gray pants, and shoes.

Mooney is described as a Hispanic woman, about 4’11”, weighs 80 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to her family, Mooney has Dementia.

If you have any information on Mooney’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.