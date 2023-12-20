(KRON) — Authorities are searching for a missing at-risk man, California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday on social media. Paul Steward, 86, was last seen in San Jose on Dec. 18 at around 11 a.m.

Steward is described to be 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with white hair and black eyes. He is considered to be at-risk, CHP said.

Steward was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt, according to CHP. Authorities believe he was driving a silver 2006 Jeep Liberty SUV with California license plate 7RDE516.

California Highway Patrol

If you have information about Steward’s location, CHP says to call 9-1-1.