Duyen Nguyen was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 19 at around 4 p.m. (San Jose Police Department)

(KRON) — An elderly man was reported missing Wednesday, the San Jose Police Department announced on social media. Duyen Nguyen, 77, was last seen Tuesday around 4 p.m. near Senter Road and Capitol Expressway.

Nguyen is described to be 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds, according to SJPD. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities said Nguyen was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black pants. California Highway Patrol also issued a Silver Alert.

If you have information about Nguyen’s location, call 9-1-1. As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, SJPD has not provided an update on Nguyen’s disappearance.