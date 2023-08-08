(KRON) — California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a missing man from Los Gatos.

Silverio Blanco, 84, was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Blossom Valley Drive and Pinehurst Avenue in Los Gatos. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, glasses and a silver watch.

He is 5’5″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be on foot.

Silver Alerts are issued for missing people believed to be at risk due to age or other factors. Anyone who sees Blanco is asked to call 9-1-1.