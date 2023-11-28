(KRON) — California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a missing person.

Michele Paul, 81, has not been seen since Nov. 14. Paul is 5-foot-2, 110 pounds with gray hair and black eyes.

Paul was last seen in Geyserville, and the alert was activated on behalf of the Healdsburg Police Department. Paul is believed to be driving a black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with the California license plate 8LBD141.

Anyone who sees Paul is asked to call 9-1-1 or (707) 431-3377.

A Silver Alert is issued for an elderly, developmentally, or cognitively impaired person who has gone missing.