The California Highway Patrol issued a missing person Silver alert for Tracy Kirkpatrick Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 3:45 a.m. (CHP via Bay City News)

PIEDMONT, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol issued a silver alert for a missing person in Piedmont Tuesday morning at 3:45 a.m. Tracy Kirkpatrick is described as at-risk. Kirkpatrick was last seen Monday night at 11:38 p.m. at Pala Avenue and Highland Avenue in Piedmont.

Kirkpatrick is believed to be on foot and wearing a light blue polka dotted sweatsuit, according to the Silver Alert. Kirkpatrick is 5-foot-6, 65 years old, 118 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

