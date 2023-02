Image of Ralph Wolterbeek from the California Highway Patrol.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Friday for a missing San Jose man.

Ralph Wolterbeek, 55, was last seen at about 11:10 a.m. on Thursday in San Jose. He is believed to be on foot.

Wolterbeek was wearing a black hat, black jacket and gray sweatpants with a white stripe. He is 5-foot-10, 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He is considered at-risk. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.