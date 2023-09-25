(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert early Monday morning on behalf of the San Jose Police Department for an at-risk missing senior.
Anh Vu, 74, was last seen at noon Sunday in the area of Mercado Way and Eagle Way in San Jose, the CHP said in a social media post at 12:24 a.m. Monday.
Vu was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, white undershirt, green pajama pants and house shoes. He is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 110 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call 911, the CHP advised.
Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.