(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert early Monday morning on behalf of the San Jose Police Department for an at-risk missing senior.

Anh Vu, 74, was last seen at noon Sunday in the area of Mercado Way and Eagle Way in San Jose, the CHP said in a social media post at 12:24 a.m. Monday.

Vu was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt, white undershirt, green pajama pants and house shoes. He is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 110 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anh Vu, 74, was last seen Sept. 24, 2023 at noon in the area of Mercado Way and Eagle Way in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said in a social media post on Sept. 25, 2023. (California Highway Patrol via Bay City News)

Anyone with information should call 911, the CHP advised.

