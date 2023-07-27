SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A United Airlines flight that was bound for Singapore had to turn around to head back to SFO, KRON4 has confirmed. The flight transmitted a 7700 code, indicating general emergency, according to flight tracking website Flightradar.

A United Airlines spokesperson told KRON4 it returned to SFO and landed without incident.

United flight UAL 29 was scheduled to depart SFO at 11:20 a.m. and arrive in Singapore at 6:45 p.m. The flight’s departure time has now been delayed until 10:55 p.m., according to the United Airlines website.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, is capable of carrying 255 passengers.