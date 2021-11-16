Single millennials should move to the Bay Area, report suggests

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 03: People sit in the park at Alamo Square Park during the coronavirus pandemic on May 03, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Pressure grows in California to ease stay-at-home restrictions while around the world COVID-19 has spread claiming over 248,000 lives with over 3.5 million cases. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Looking for love? Try moving to the Bay Area’s major cities.

It’s apparently among the best places to live for single millennials, roughly defined as people born between 1981 and 1996. (That makes the oldest of them 40 years old, and the youngest 25 years old).

Porch ranked San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley as the fourth best metropolitan area in the report, and San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara as #13.

Before you cut out the avocado toast to afford the rent, here’s what went into the scores – Porch analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis to look into certain attractive qualities in the cities.

“Single millennials generally benefit from living in areas with other people their age, large single populations, healthy job markets, and plenty of food and entertainment options,” the report said.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area, 24.9% of the population are millennials, and 35.3% of them are single, according to the Porch analysis. The gender ratio shows there are 5.9% more men.

Out of the 150 metropolitan areas the analysts sifted through, its food and entertainment rank was 7 – so plenty of places to go out and meet people.

For San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, 25.2% of the population are millennials and 33.3% of them are single. There are 13% more men in the area. It’s ranked 20 for food and entertainment.

Check out Porch’s report for more details on the other ranking points.