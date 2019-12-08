Single tracking through San Francisco to cause BART delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART riders catching a ride in San Francisco on Sunday should expect delays.
Between Embarcadero and 24th Street Mission, delays will be about 15 to 20-minute until 6:30 p.m. as they will be running on single-tracking through Downtown San Francisco.
During this single-tracking, BART will only have one platform open at Montgomery, Powell, Civic and 16th Street stations.
Crews will be working on upgrading the electrical traction power system so plan ahead before heading out.
Delays are expected to increase later in the day when construction equipment is being moved.