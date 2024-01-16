(KRON) — San Francisco Fire is on the scene of a sinkhole that developed at the intersection of California Street and Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco Tuesday night. The intersection remains closed.

Officials said the call about the sinkhole came in around 6:57 p.m. The Department of Public Works, SFPD and SF Fire responded.

The sinkhole opened up on a cable car line. The cable car was rerouted from the scene. SFMTA said they were suspending California Cable Car Line service for the rest of the night.

A motorcyclist was injured and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SF Fire officials said.

Public Works is the lead agency on this case and was able to shut off the water spewing from the sinkhole by 8:45 p.m.

Avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing and will be updated.