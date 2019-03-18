Sinkhole shuts down streets in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA (KRON) - Crews are at the scene of a sinkhole caused by a broken sewer line in Santa Clara early Monday.
Right now northbound lanes of Lafayette Street between Calle De Luna and Highway 237 are temporarily shut down due to the sinkhole.
Authorities estimate the size at 4 ft. by 4ft.
An estimated repair time has not been disclosed.
This is developing. Check back for updates.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
