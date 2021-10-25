Sinkhole swallows truck after storm in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Daly City neighborhood is dealing with some long-term damage after the storms in the Bay Area.

It was a frightening moment near Belcrest Avenue and Westline Drive when a truck fell into a sinkhole.

“I was moving the car for street cleaning, and a gentleman was driving up and he stopped for a second and the truck went in,” said witness Carlos Palma.

First he says he called 9-1-1.

“The police department and fire department were here very quickly.”

Palma says the street looked fine before the person drove over it.

KRON4 spoke to the Daly City streets division, off-camera, as they covered up the hole.

They believe a storm line may have broken underneath the street and resulted in a collapse. The break could have been caused by the stormy weather Sunday.

Kiersten Blair lives in the neighborhood. She says she usually drives up the hill but didn’t feel safe doing so now.

“Normally I’m able to park right in front of my house, I’m a few houses up. This just kinda deterred me from doing that.”

Street crew members hope to get started on fixing the hole in the next few days.