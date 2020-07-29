‘Sir Francis Drake’ removed from high school sign in San Anselmo

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KRON) — “Sir Francis Drake” was removed from a high school sign in Anselmo on Wednesday.

Sir Francis Drake High School now reads as “High School” after the Sir Francis Drake lettering was removed.

The school superintendent issued the following statement regarding the removal:

“The removal of the letters is part of the name change process, for Sir Francis Drake High School which has begun. There was a discussion only agenda item on the July 14th board meeting that outlined the process and tentative timeline. A group of Drake staff members came forward in June with a desire to rename the school. Our Board policy states that the site governance team is the body that must bring forward, to the Board, a recommendation of a new name after engaging students, staff and community members in a process.

While we engage in the process of renaming the school, we believe that it is important to remove or cover the harmful symbols associated with the current school name. We know not all community members agree with the decision to change the name or the symbols associated therein, and those community members will be provided an opportunity to engage in our process. It is our hope that all sides can be heard and we can move forward with a new name that is unifying and inclusive.“





This comes just hours after the statue of Sir Francis Drake in Marin County was taken down. A petition had been circulating to remove the controversial statue.

This story will be updated.

