Sir Francis Drake statue removed in Marin County

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The controversial statue of Sir Francis Drake in Marin County was taken down Wednesday morning.

A petition had been circulating to remove the statue near the Larkspur Ferry Terminal.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News