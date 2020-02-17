‘I wasn’t there to protect you’: Rapper Nef the Pharaoh shares heartbreak on double murder of sister, nephew in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Police say a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and their 4-year-old son before killing himself.

The woman’s name has not been officially released, but an Instagram post by Bay Area rapper and Vallejo native Nef the Pharaoh (Tonee Hayes) indicate she was his sister.

In an Instagram post, Hayes posted several photos of his sister and nephew, writing in part “Words can’t even explain the pain I’m feeling RN. My flesh, my blood, my big sister & nephew… this sh*t ain’t NEVER gon be right… I wasn’t there to protect you & my nephew, I love you guys.”

Officers found the woman shot to death last Thursday along Lewis Brown Road and B.W. Williams Drive in Vallejo.

Her 4-year-old son was also shot and killed.

Police identified the gunman as Jacoby Brooks.

They say Brooks and the woman previously dated.

Brooks turned the gun on himself after shooting the woman and their child.

His body was found near the crime scene.

