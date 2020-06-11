Sister of federal guard killed during Oakland protest testifies before Congress on police reforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Calling for change to protect all lives, the sister of a Federal Services guard killed in Oakland during George Floyd protests, testified before a congressional hearing on police reform and brutality.

Wednesday was the first the family of Patrick Underwood spoke publicly since he was killed last month.

His sister said she condemns the brutal murder of George Floyd, but the protests that came as a result were not an excuse for the murder of her own brother.

Before a House committee looking into sweeping changes to police reform and brutality, Angela Underwood Jacobs shared her brother’s story as she seeks justice in his murder.

“Fear, hatred, ignorance and blind violence snatched the life of my brother Patrick from all of us,” Angelina Underwood Jacobs said.

Back on May 29, during a night of protests in wake of the death of George Floyd, someone shot and killed Patrick, as he stood outside of the federal courthouse in Oakland while working as a Federal Protective Services guard.

A second guard was critically injured in the attack.

During her testimony Wednesday, Underwood Jacobs condemned the killing of Floyd, but said it shouldn’t be an excuse for targeting officers.

“The actions of a few, are diving us as a nation,” she said. “We will never solve generational systemic injustice with looting, burning, destruction of property and killing in the name of justice.”

She also said she doesn’t support any plans that would defund police.

“It gets us nowhere as a nation, and it removes the safety net of protection that every citizen deserves from our communities elected officials,” she said.

Patrick Underwood’s death remains unsolved, but federal investigators are now looking into whether his death, could be connected to the death of a Santa Cruz Sheriff’s deputy.

On Saturday, Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was shot and killed during an ambush in Ben Lomond.

Detectives in the case say Gutzwiller and a second officer were checking a reported white van, filled with guns and explosives.

Federal officials were also looking for a white van, in connection to the attack on Underwood.

His sister says she wants to make sure his legacy lives on.

“Patrick was a good man, who only wanted to help others and keep his community safe,” she said.

“He had an infectious laugh and a corny sense of humor. He would go out of his way to help family, friends and strangers.”

I did reach out to the Underwood family to see if they did have any comment on the newest developments in Patrick’s death, but we were not able to reach them.

As for the man charged with Sgt. Gutzwiller’s murder, Steven Carrillo is set to be arraigned on murder charges on Friday.

