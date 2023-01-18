Image of Mayuni Alcantara and Taiamoni Tauataina from the San Pablo Police Department.

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young sisters were reported missing by the San Pablo Police Department on Wednesday. The girls were last seen walking towards Lancaster Drive in Richmond at 3:01 p.m., San Pablo police said.

Mayuni Alcantara, 9, is described as 4-foot-3, 90-100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants and was carrying a black backpack with green lining.

Taiamoni Tauataina, 12, is 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with black/brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white socks and tan boots.

The girls are from the Del Camino area of San Pablo. Anyone who sees them or knows where they might be is asked to call San Pablo police at (510) 724-1111.