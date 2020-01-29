Sisters accused of stealing $300K worth of merchandise in East Bay organized crime ring

OAKLAND (KRON) — A trio of Oakland sisters has been arrested in an organized crime ring.

Investigators say the three stole and resold items from the Southland Mall in Hayward.

Police say over months they ripped off $300,000 worth of stuff.

Two homes in Oakland are the base of operations, equipped with clothing racks, shelving and storage, stolen clothes, cosmetics, tools and appliances showcased in illegal outdoor boutiques.

“Surveillance showed that there were entire families showing up to what looked like stores in their backyard and purchasing these stolen items,” Hayward Police Detective Claudia Mau.

The three sisters were arrested in December, each charged with three felony counts of running an organized retail theft ring and for receiving stolen property.

The have been identified as Jessica, Jessenia and Norma Rodriguez.

Mau says the investigation started at the beginning of last summer when a rash of grab and run thefts were reported at the Southland Mall with some employees being assaulted.

“The actual items still had the price tags and sensors. So, the families that were buying items probably knew the items were stolen,” she said.

Mau says the mall was a main target for the Rodriguez sisters.

She says each one of the numerous thefts the sisters are tied to over the months netted up to $10,000 worth of stuff, often recruiting other people to help out.

When they were finally caught, 18 retailers from the mall were able to identify stolen stuff, all worth, Mau says, roughly $300,000.

“It was very bold what these sisters were doing,” the detective said.

They’ve all bailed out of jail and were arraigned Friday.

They are due back in court in March.