SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, two sisters who are co-pastors are calling on the community to help save their church. They have been struggling since the pandemic to keep up with payments as membership dropped and have since filed for bankruptcy.

The ‘Light of the World’ church in southeastern San Jose was founded in 1964 by their father. Since he died in 2009, the sisters have been leading the congregation and want to keep the legacy going strong.

Co-pastor Theodoris Young said while some of her parishioners still rely on joining sermons online, she has about 100 members, 40 of whom consistently attend service in-person on Tuesdays and Sundays. The church hosts bible studies on-site on Quimby Road at the edge of Mount Hamilton Road.

They have groups for adults and kids who are also served breakfast on Sunday twice a month. They’ve been hosting community projects in the Evergreen area to get the word out while helping out, giving away home goods despite their own struggles. Pastor Young describes her church as diverse and energetic.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Young told KRON4 the goal is to raise at least $100,000 by October to get past the Chapter 11 bankruptcy and keep their doors open. To donate, click HERE.