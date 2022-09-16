SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) — The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police. Officers were called at 4:20 a.m. Sunday about a burglary at a marijuana operation and later learned the suspects exchanged gunfire with the people tending the operation.

A security guard was hit once and Mendez was hit multiple times, police said. Mendez was in critical condition following the shooting, according to police. A suspect also was hit at least once by gunfire and was in critical condition, police said.

Officers also chased the suspects in two vehicles. One suspect was apprehended after getting out of a U-Haul van, which officers recovered. Two other suspects escaped arrest when they ran from a silver Jeep that officers were chasing, according to police. Officers recovered the Jeep.

Police did not say whether the two at-large suspects were eventually arrested or whether the marijuana operation was legal.

