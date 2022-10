SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A six foot-by-six foot sinkhole is blocking Fulton Street in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood from 29th to 34th avenues, the city’s fire department stated via Twitter.

The sink hole, which is at 29th Avenue, is the site of a water main break.

The fire department is urging people to avoid the area. Video taken at the scene shows large amounts of water flowing down the street, flooding it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.