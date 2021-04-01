Six Flags Discovery Kingdom reopens attractions, with changes

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — April 1 marks opening day for Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

It’s one of the first amusement parks to reopen rollercoasters and other rides during the coronavirus pandemic.

Solano County is in the red tier. California allows amusement parks to open in this tier with the following conditions:

Max capacity 15%

Small groups only, max 10 people or 3 households with no intergroup mixing

Indoor spaces max 15% capacity

No indoor dining

In-state visitors only

Thursday and Friday will be exclusively for Members and season pass holders. The general public can get tickets for Saturday and onward — as long as they are California residents. The state is not yet allowing out-of-state visitors to get into theme parks.

“Californians are ready to visit their favorite Six Flags theme park and have some fun,” said Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber. ”Last year, we set the standard for operating our parks safely and entertained nearly seven million guests in adherence to government and CDC health guidelines. We will follow those same stringent guidelines as we reopen our rides and attractions in our California parks.”

Visitors will have to reserve tickets online ahead of time, which also allows the park to stagger entries and keep capacity limits.

Everyone must wear a face mask at all times, and can not come in if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. Screening includes temperature checks.

“We are very excited to be able to offer our full selection of rides and attractions for the first time in over a year,” said Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Park President Janine Durette. “Six Flags creates wonderful memories through the incredible experiences we provide guests of all ages. We are excited to welcome more guests to the park and to bring back more of our dedicated team members.”

The park is also “strictly enforcing” social distancing and has markers and signage to keep people six feet apart while in lines and other crowded areas.