Six Flags Discovery Kingdom reopens next week, but with no rides

VALLEJO (BCN) – The Six Flags Discovery Kingdom amusement park in Vallejo is reopening next week but rides will not be operating and the amount of visitors will be kept well below capacity, park officials announced Thursday.

The park had closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic but will reopen on July 2 as an animals-only experience with various talks from animal care specialists and animal demonstrations at outdoor venues.

To limit the number of visitors and ensure social distancing, Six Flags is requiring reservations for people attending.

People can make reservations at www.sixflags.com/reserve.

Members and Season Pass holders can make reservations starting Thursday, and the general public can on Friday.

Employees will use thermal imaging to screen temperatures of employees and guests each day and are implementing other safety measures like directional markers to promote one-way foot traffic and mobile food ordering to facilitate touch-less transactions.

Six Flags officials said the full park reopening will be announced at a later date.

