VALLEJO (KRON) — Six people suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon when a car crashed into a Dollar Tree store in Vallejo.

According to the Vallejo Firefighter’s Association, police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene on the 3400 block of Sonoma Boulevard.

Residents should avoid the area.

The crash was first reported on Twitter just after 1:15 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the car to crash into the store.

This is developing, check back for updates