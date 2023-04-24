(KRON) — Six shootings took place in the City of Oakland over the weekend. Three of the shootings are now being investigated as homicides, according to the Oakland Police Department.

One shooting resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl. Now, the Oakland Unified School District is speaking out after several of its students were impacted by the gun violence. Some in the community are wondering when the violence will end.

Saturday, April 22 (all times are approximate)

11:00 a.m. — Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Edes Avenue and Hegenberger Road. He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition. OPD asks anyone with more information to contact Felony Assault at 510-238-3426.

12:30 p.m. — A shooting was reported on the 1600 block of 35th Avenue, and police found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died. The death is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.

7:00 p.m. — A local hospital reported to police that a gunshot victim had come in for treatment just after 7 p.m. Police say the investigation shows the shooting happened around the 8300 block of International Boulevard. The victim was listed in stable condition. If you have more information about this assault, you are asked to contact the Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.

11:09 p.m. — A shooting inside of a residence on Birch Street injured three people. Two of the victims, a 44-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter, were declared dead at the scene. The third victim was a child not related to the family who was visiting for a sleepover, they were taken to a local children’s hospital for treatment.

Though the Oakland Unified School District could not confirm any names, the district confirmed that “several” of it schools lost “beloved members” of their community over the weekend.

“While we cannot share any details, we can say that each affected school is receiving additional behavioral health support from the school and the District this week. We are also in close contact with the people who were directly impacted to ensure all their needs are being met in this very difficult time.

The causes of this incredible loss are just more examples of a trend of violence that we as a community, a city, and a nation need to put a stop to. We must wrap our arms around anyone who might commit this kind of harm -before they do so- and show them there is always a better way, that violence is never the answer. Once we truly interrupt this cycle, we will be able to grow together in the city that all of our children deserve.” — Oakland Unified School District

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to reach out to the Homicide Section at 510-238-7950.

Sunday, April 23

12:59 a.m. — Two people were injured in a shooting on the 1300 block of 91st Avenue on Sunday morning. Police responded after a ShotSpotter activation. One of the victims was gravely injured and not expected to survive. The investigation is now being led by OPD’s Homicide Section. Those who might know more about this shooting are asked to call the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or text the Tip Line at 510-238-7950.

11:00 a.m. — A ShotSpotter activation also led police to a shooting at on the 3300 block of High Street. A gunshot victim was then found nearby on the 4600 block of Foothill Boulevard before they were taken to a local hospital. The victim was last listed in stable condition. If you have more information about this shooting, you are asked to contact the Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.

KRON4 reached out to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s office as well as the Oakland Police Department for a statement on how the city plans to curb gun violence in the future, and we are still awaiting a response.