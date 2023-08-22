(KRON) — A San Jose man will be sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills to a group of Los Gatos High School students, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

One of the victims, a 15-year-old, overdosed in a bathroom. The pill the teen overdosed on was a counterfeit Percocet pill laced with fentanyl that was able to be traced back to Simon Armendariz.

One of students would get the $10 pills delivered from Armendariz at school before first period or at the nearby parking lot, the D.A’s office said.

The 23-year-old pleaded as charged to all charges and allegations including selling drugs to minors and possession of fentanyl. Misdemeanor offenses were also among the numerous charges.

Armendariz will be formally sentenced on Dec. 6 at 9:05 a.m. in the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

“Just so everybody knows: fentanyl kills,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “Just so everybody knows: if you sell fentanyl to teenagers then our prosecutors will do everything in our power to send you to prison for a very long time.”