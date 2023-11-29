(KRON) — A 27-year-old San Jose resident who allegedly carjacked and kidnapped a victim in June has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced Wednesday.

Leie Pomele, 27, of San Jose, was identified as the primary suspect in a carjacking that occurred on June 17 in the 500 block of South Kiely Boulevard, authorities said. During the carjacking, Pomele allegedly threatened a man who was sitting in a vehicle and demanded the victim’s phone and money. After telling the victim multiple times that he would kill him, Pomele forced the victim to the passenger seat, according to SJPD.

Pomele then drove to a location on Highway 680 near Livermore and told the victim to get out, police said. The suspect then fled with the car and other personal property of the victim. Two days later, the California Highway Patrol recovered the stolen vehicle near Modesto.

The San Jose PD Covert Response Unit took Pomele into custody on Nov. 16 without incident, police said. A search warrant located evidence in the carjacking and recovered the victim’s personal property.

San Jose PD said Pomele was booked into jail for charges including carjacking, kidnapping and robbery.