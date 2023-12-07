(BCN) — San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and city councilmembers David Cohen and Pam Foley on Thursday morning will discuss their proposal for a new ordinance that, if passed, would allow law-enforcement to charge those in unlawful possession of unmarked catalytic converters.

They said in a statement that current laws only allow authorities to charge suspects if the seized converter has an identifier attached, which they say is often removed by thieves before selling them. The announcement will be made at 10:45 a.m. in the mayor’s conference room on the 18th floor of San Jose City Hall, at 200 E. Santa Clara St., Santa Clara.

