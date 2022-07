SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm fire at a commercial building on Tuesday afternoon. The fire is on the 900 block of Park Avenue.

The fire was called in at 3:08 p.m. to a single-story building. Park Avenue is closed between Race Street and Sunol Street. People are asked to avoid the area.

#BREAKING: San Jose Fire dept responding to a 2-alarm fire on Park Ave. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/hP4zt0VcHn — Justin Campbell (@Jcampbellnews) July 20, 2022

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.