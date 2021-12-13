SJPD: 15 arrested in major catalytic converter theft investigation

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday it concluded a major investigation into the spike of catalytic converter thefts throughout the city.

SJPD and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced they have completed “Operation Cat Scratch Thiever”, a six-month investigation into a marked increase in catalytic convert thefts in 2020 and 2021.

According to a press release, law enforcement arrested 15 suspects and recovered over 1,000 catalytic converters that are believed to have been stolen from vehicles throughout the Bay Area.

Courtesy: San Jose Police

SJPD says the operation targeted prolific catalytic converter thieves and the illegal underground market that has fueled the crime trend.

Multiple search warrants were served over several weeks as detectives also recovered illegal weapons.

Police also shut down three San Jose businesses that were suspected of knowingly purchasing stolen catalytic converters from suspected street criminals.

Increase in catalytic converter thefts

Since the start of the pandemic, the city is reporting an increase in catalytic converter thefts — SJPD says many of these thefts have become increasingly brazen and suspects are often armed with guns.

In some cases, suspects have shot victims and witnesses who have interrupted the thefts and in at least one case has left one victim dead.

Over the last several years, catalytic converter thefts have increased significantly in San Jose.

Courtesy: San Jose Polce

Items seized

“Operation Cat Scratch Thiever” began on Nov. 16 and identified fifteen suspects and all have now been arrested.

Evidence recovered:

A variety of catalytic converter theft tools

Large stashes of cash (totaling over $50,000)

Evidence of identity theft

Four handguns and an illegal assault rifle

Armor-piercing ammunition

Over 1000 catalytic converters (believed to be stolen from across the Bay Area)