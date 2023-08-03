(KRON) — Two men who allegedly stormed into a high-stakes San Jose poker game, held the card players up at gunpoint, and stole $30,000 in cash have been arrested.

The arrested men were identified by the San Jose Police Department as Nicholas Boyd, 39, and Anhkhao Ledo, 39, both from San Jose. The duo was booked into jail on charges of robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The poker heist happened on May 4 inside a house on Ambrose Court, police said.

“Over 10 victims were inside of the residence playing poker, when two armed masked suspects smashed the rear sliding door and entered the residence. The suspect made the victims get on the floor and demanded money. One suspect struck a victim in the head with a firearm,” Sgt. Jorge Garibay wrote.

One of the victims was forced to retrieve more than $30,000 in cash from a bedroom. When the thieves tried to flee the scene, officers nabbed Ledo with a police K-9. Boyd evaded arrest.

Boyd remained at-large until officers found him at home on July 26. Boyd barricaded himself inside his residence, where two children with special needs were also at home, according to SJPD. A police standoff ensued.

“During the standoff, the suspect attempted to escape through an attic space and fell into an adjoining neighboring residence. CRU Officers safely evacuated the children from the primary residence and continued to negotiate for suspect Boyd to surrender. Boyd eventually exited the neighboring residence and was taken into custody,” Garibay wrote.

Police said the suspect fell through this bathroom ceiling while attempting to escape. (SJPD photo)

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Contreras at the San Jose Police Robbery Unit via email, 4570@sanjoseca.gov, or by calling 408-277-4166.