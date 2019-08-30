SJPD arrest 10 suspects responsible for 8 months of burglary

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested 10 suspects associated with dozens of burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to officials.

The alleged robbers are responsible for thefts occurring since January of this year, in places like San Jose, Palo Alto, Walnut Creek, Dublin and more.

The thieves reportedly targeted bike shops, construction sites and school districts.

Six of the 10 suspects were arrested in San Jose and Sunnyvale.

One of the search warrants was served at a home in the 1600 block of Willowgate Drive in San Jose where four additional suspects were taken into custody.

The ten suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail for multiple felony charges.

Stolen driver’s licenses, stolen credit cards, firearms, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and stolen property were recovered.

Suspect Information:

Joseph Presti, 49, San Jose resident Lilia Mendoza, 42, San Jose resident Carlos Lames, 53, San Jose resident Morgan Stevenson, 39, San Jose resident Rodney Arrieta, 54, San Jose resident Paul Neale, 33, San Jose resident Ramiro Lozano, 44, San Jose resident Andrea Reyes, 29, San Jose resident John Tamez, 33, San Jose resident Veronica Lozano, 40, San Jose resident

Anyone with further information is asked to contact SJPD Lt. Greg Lombardo at (408) 537-1200.