(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect for homicide Monday stemming from an assault in a home last month. Officers initially responded to a report of a family disturbance on Nov. 13 in the 50 block of Lester Avenue.

Arriving at the scene, officers discovered an unconscious man who had been assaulted by his daughter’s boyfriend, Nikolas Anderson police said. Anderson was located at the residence, was taken into custody without incident and booked for assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Thursday, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, police said. Following a preliminary investigation, the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office began an investigation, citing the cause of death as a homicide.

The investigation was then taken up by the SJPD Homicide Unit and the SJPD Family Violence Unit. After it was determined that the suspect was not in custody, an arrest warrant was authored and obtained.

On Thursday, the suspect — identified as 33-year-old Nikolas Anderson of San Jose — was located and arrested by the SJPD MERGE Unit. Anderson was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on the homicide warrant.

The incident was San Jose’s 32nd homicide of 2023, according to SJPD.