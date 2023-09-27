(KRON) – The San Jose Police Department arrested a San Jose resident for felony sexual assault.

San Jose patrol officers responded to a business in the 400 block of E. Santa Clara Street regarding a report of felony sexual assault on Sept. 19. Sexual Assault Investigation Unit (SAIU) detectives also responded to the scene.

According to police, the suspect entered the business and assaulted an employee.

The patrol officers and the SAIU’s preliminary investigation led to the identification of Miguel Rivera as the primary suspect. Subsequently, SAUI took over the investigation and obtained an arrest and search warrant for Rivera.

Rivera was arrested in San José on Sept. 20 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault. Rivera, 42, was charged with intent to commit a felony, kidnapping to commit a sexual offense, attempted robbery, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, battery causing great bodily injury, and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Hilario #4534 of the San José Police Sexual Assault Investigation Unit via email: 4534@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102.