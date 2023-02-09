SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials.

Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed reason to search the vehicle, which was not specified.

The driver was identified as Tiler Zook, 20, of Vacaville. Police said they found Zook in possession of a loaded 9mm ghost handgun and numerous small bags of suspected narcotics including fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and other perscription drugs.

Police said the passenger, Isaiah Cofield, 27, of Vacaville, possessed the lower portion of a 9mm ghost handgun.

Police obtained a search warrant for the suspects’ room at a Motel 6 and said they found more narcotics paraphernalia and cash.

Zook was arrested and charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Cofield was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of an unregistered firearm and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Both were booked into the Sonoma County jail.