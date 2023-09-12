(KRON) — The San José Police Department arrested four juveniles for multiple vehicle burglaries and auto theft on Monday, Sept. 11. According to SJPD’s investigation, one of the suspects may have been involved in several vehicle burglaries. All suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for multiple crimes.

The San José Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle burglaries in the Southern and Western Divisions of San José on September 10 at 2:48 p.m. This instance involved approximately 50 vehicles.

Patrol officers identified two suspect vehicles with collected evidence. A stolen white Hyundai sedan was recovered unoccupied shortly later in the area.

For the second car, a black 2013 Land Rover SUV, a “be on the lookout” broadcast alert was created. An SJPD Air Support Unit utilized automated license plate reader cameras to alert the second vehicle’s location, which confirmed the vehicle was stolen from Sunnyvale.

According to the SJPD, the four suspects fled the scene but were caught after a foot chase by the officers and arrested.

The SJPD compiled a list to avoid car theft and robberies:

not leaving valuables in your vehicle (or the trunk),

not leaving windows or sunroof open,

not leaving doors unlocked, not leaving keys in the vehicle, not leaving the garage door opener in plain view,

and not leave out items with personal information.

Also, parking in well-lit areas and using common sense before leaving your car can assist in decreasing car robberies and theft.

SJPD is encouraging the public to review any of their surveillance footage for Willow Glen and South San José, with streets including but not limited to Willow Street to Glen Eyrie Avenue and Ashbrook Circle from the night of September 9 to the morning of September 10.

Anyone with any information or surveillance video regarding the above commercial burglaries is urged to contact Detective Potwora #3506 of the San José Police Department Burglary Unit at 3506@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4401.