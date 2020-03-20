SJPD responds to rumors of detaining solely based on the shelter-in-place order

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — San Jose Police is reminding the public they are not detaining people in regards to the shelter-in-place order.
On Friday, SJPD responded to rumors of police conducting pedestrian and car stops based on the shelter-in-place order- stating that rumors were false.
A day after six Bay Area counties were ordered to shelter-in-place, SJPD Police Chief Edgar Garcia sent out a memorandum to all department personnel regarding reasonable suspicion to detain individuals.
The policy in part states “considering a broad spectrum of legitimate reasons for which a person may leave residential isolation, it is not reasonable to suspect that persons are violating the order merely because they are outside of residential isolation,” Garcia said.
The memo highlights five justifications why someone is to leave their home:
- To engage in health and safety tasks
- To obtain or deliver necessary services or supplies
- To engage in outdoor activities
- To perform work at an essential business
- To care for family member or pet in another household
The memo also states officers should not take enforcement action without fully understanding the content of the shelter-in-place order.
After nearly 7 million Bay Area residents were ordered to shelter in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus Monday, a question as to how law enforcement will enforce the order remains in question.
