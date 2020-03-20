SJPD responds to rumors of detaining solely based on the shelter-in-place order

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — San Jose Police is reminding the public they are not detaining people in regards to the shelter-in-place order.

On Friday, SJPD responded to rumors of police conducting pedestrian and car stops based on the shelter-in-place order- stating that rumors were false.

A day after six Bay Area counties were ordered to shelter-in-place, SJPD Police Chief Edgar Garcia sent out a memorandum to all department personnel regarding reasonable suspicion to detain individuals.

The policy in part states “considering a broad spectrum of legitimate reasons for which a person may leave residential isolation, it is not reasonable to suspect that persons are violating the order merely because they are outside of residential isolation,” Garcia said.

Hearing rumors of police conducting pedestrian and car stops based on the shelter-in-place order. Wanted to clear up that SJPD is expressly prohibited from detaining individuals based solely on the shelter-in-place order. This policy was enacted the day the order became effective pic.twitter.com/l74yMvO0rS — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) March 20, 2020

The memo highlights five justifications why someone is to leave their home:

To engage in health and safety tasks

To obtain or deliver necessary services or supplies

To engage in outdoor activities

To perform work at an essential business

To care for family member or pet in another household

The memo also states officers should not take enforcement action without fully understanding the content of the shelter-in-place order.

After nearly 7 million Bay Area residents were ordered to shelter in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus Monday, a question as to how law enforcement will enforce the order remains in question.

